Hyundai Creta attains the two lakh unit export milestone.

-Hyundai Creta crosses 2,00,000 unit export milestone since its existence in the country.

-Hyundai achieves the three million vehicle export mark in 2020.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has crossed the 2,00,000 unit export milestone of its best-selling SUV, the Creta for the global markets. It includes both the generations of the Creta which was first launched in 2015. All these units were “Made-in-India” at Hyundai’s primary Chennai plant in Tamil Nadu, thus boosting government’s drive for Make in India movement.

Hyundai has reportedly exported in total 1,81,200 units with 792 customised variants in CY 2019 as per country specific preference and demand. Hyundai shares a healthy 26 per cent export share in passenger car exports from India in the year 2019, making it one of the most significant contributors to the Indian automobile industry.

The Korean car manufacturer had also surpassed the three million vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020. Commending this successful journey, Hyundai Motor India has won seven EEPC National and five South Region Awards as Top Exporter of Year for Large Enterprise category. Hyundai currently exports from its Chennai plant, models including Santro, Grand i10, Xcent, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Elite i20, i20 Active, Verna, Venue and all new Creta to 88 countries across five continents.

Commenting on the achievement, SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Launched in 2015, Creta established its supremacy as a highly aspirational brand among customers globally. The magnanimous 2,00,000 export milestone achieved by the Creta is a testimony of Hyundai’s undeterred focus and commitment to ‘Make in India, Made for the world’. Hyundai’s state-of-the-art plant in Tamil Nadu manufactures global quality products in both domestic and international markets further providing our customers with quality time to lead a happy life.”