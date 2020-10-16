CarWale
    First batch of Toyota Urban Cruiser dispatched ahead of the festive season

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Available in three variants – Mid, High and Premium 

    - Powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 103bhp/138Nm

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has dispatched the first batch of the Urban Cruiser ahead of the festive season. Around a month ago, Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser in India at a starting price of Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interestingly, the Urban Cruiser marks Toyota’s debut in the compact SUV segment. The vehicle is available in three variants – Mid, High and Premium, in both manual and automatic transmission options. To know more about the Toyota Urban Cruiser in-detail, click here

    Mechanically, the Toyota Urban Cruiser is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit. All automatic variants receive an advanced lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator. The manual variant returns a fuel efficiency figure of 17.03kmpl, while the automatic variant has a fuel efficiency figure of 18.76kmpl. The Urban Cruiser is backed by a superior warranty of three years or 1 lakh kms, whichever comes earlier.

    Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are extremely thrilled to announce that TKM has dispatched the first set of the Urban Cruiser even before the commencement of the festive season, as promised during the launch. It is our absolute honour and pleasure to receive such a promising response from our customers, towards the Urban Cruiser. With a customer-first approach and a dedicated passion to fulfil the aspirations of customers, we will continue to focus on timely introduction of new products, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is yet another such effort to gratify the evolving customer needs.”

