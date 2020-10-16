Discounts up to Rs 1.60 lakh on Volkswagen Polo and Vento in October

A few Volkswagen dealers in India are offering huge discounts on select models this month. These models can be availed with benefits such as cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and loyalty bonus.

The Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus variant is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.10 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and a loyalty bonus up to Rs 15,000. The Highline variant of the model is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and a loyalty bonus up to Rs 15,000.

Discounts on the Volkswagen Polo include an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and a loyalty bonus up to Rs 15,000. The Trendline, Comfortline, and Highline variants get an additional cash discount of Rs 28,500, Rs 23,000, and Rs 19,500, respectively. There are no offers on the Tiguan AllSpace and the T-Roc.