Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Toyota Yaris, Urban Cruiser, and Glanza in May 2021

Select Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) dealerships in the country are offering discounts on a few of their products this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The Toyota Yaris can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The Urban Cruiser is offered only with a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

Discounts on the Toyota Glanza include a cash discount of Rs 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 8,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. There are no offers on models including the Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Camry, and the Vellfire. Toyota India hiked the prices of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser earlier this month, details of which are available here.