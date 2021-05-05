CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser price hiked by up to Rs 33,900

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    12,652 Views
    Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser price hiked by up to Rs 33,900

    - Both are OEM models

    - Glanza receives the highest price hike

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has discreetly hiked prices of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser models. Last month, the carmaker had also increased the ex-showroom prices of thttps://www.carwale.com/news/toyota-hikes-prices-up-to-rs-118000-of-camry-fortuner-legender-and-innova-crysta/he Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Camry by up to Rs 1,18,000, and you can click here for the new prices of these models. 

    The Glanza hatchback is broadly offered in two trims – G and V. The G manual and automatic trims are expensive by Rs 15,700 while the hybrid guise gets costlier by Rs 33,900. The top-spec V variant gets a uniform hike of Rs 20,000. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Coming to the compact SUV sibling, Urban Cruiser, both the Mid and High Grade manual and automatic versions get an upward revision of Rs 12,500 and Rs 2,500, respectively. The higher Premium Grade gets a fixed price rise of Rs 5,500. 

    Recently, Toyota India announced its annual maintenance program across both its plants from 26 April to 14 May, 2021, details of which can be read here. The brand sold a total of 9,622 cars in April 2021 and you can read our full sales report here.

    Toyota Glanza Image
    Toyota Glanza
    ₹ 7.34 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW X3 facelift possibly leaked ahead of official debut
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki dominates the top-ten list of cars sold in India in April 2021

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 30.36 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Glanza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.95 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.29 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.69 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.19 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.54 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.21 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.19 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser price hiked by up to Rs 33,900