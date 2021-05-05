Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser price hiked by up to Rs 33,900

- Both are OEM models

- Glanza receives the highest price hike

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has discreetly hiked prices of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser models. Last month, the carmaker had also increased the ex-showroom prices of thttps://www.carwale.com/news/toyota-hikes-prices-up-to-rs-118000-of-camry-fortuner-legender-and-innova-crysta/he Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Camry by up to Rs 1,18,000, and you can click here for the new prices of these models.

The Glanza hatchback is broadly offered in two trims – G and V. The G manual and automatic trims are expensive by Rs 15,700 while the hybrid guise gets costlier by Rs 33,900. The top-spec V variant gets a uniform hike of Rs 20,000.

Coming to the compact SUV sibling, Urban Cruiser, both the Mid and High Grade manual and automatic versions get an upward revision of Rs 12,500 and Rs 2,500, respectively. The higher Premium Grade gets a fixed price rise of Rs 5,500.

Recently, Toyota India announced its annual maintenance program across both its plants from 26 April to 14 May, 2021, details of which can be read here. The brand sold a total of 9,622 cars in April 2021 and you can read our full sales report here.