CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki says Mass Market Electric vehicles will be too costly to be viable

    Authors Image

    Deepanshu Taumar

    15,090 Views
    Maruti Suzuki says Mass Market Electric vehicles will be too costly to be viable

    Despite the aggressive push towards electrification of the fleet by the government with various policies, incentives and GST benefits, Electric Vehicle (EV) technology is still not viable for the mass car market in India because of the cost-conscious customers and other fundamental problems associated with it, said CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India in an exclusive interaction with Mobility Outlook. 

    Highlighting the fundamental issue around the cost of acquisition of electric cars, he said, “We need to make a viable proposition to the customer. Ultimately we need to treat each and every segment differently and look at how we bring electric vehicles in these segments. The price absorption capacity is different for the customer who buys a vehicle for INR 40-50 lakh vis-à-vis a customer purchasing a vehicle for a basic commute at a price of INR 6.5-8 lakh. A hike of INR 5-10 lakh for electric vehicle technology will impact both sets of customers differently.”

    He further added that the rise in the cost of the vehicle should also resonate with the range of the vehicle and efficient charging infrastructure.

    Out of a total of 2,711,457 units of passenger vehicles sold in FY21, 53% of them fall under the mass car market (PVs sold below INR 10 lakh) category, as per the SIAM Data.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan plans to expand the fleet of e-POWER vehicles
     Next 
    Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Toyota Yaris, Urban Cruiser, and Glanza in May 2021

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki says Mass Market Electric vehicles will be too costly to be viable