Nissan plans to expand the fleet of e-POWER vehicles

- Three vehicles to be introduced this year, including the all-new Ariya

- e-POWER system to be added in the Qashqai and X-Trail

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. recently organised a live stream conference to present the financial results of 2020. Meanwhile, Nissan also outlined a strategy for the electric push. The carmaker declared that it is going carbon neutral by 2050 and, therefore it aims that every new Nissan vehicle offered in the key markets will be electrified by early 2030.

Nissan managed to sell 4.052-million-yen overall vehicles in FY20. It posted an operating loss of 150.7 billion yen due to decline in consolidated net revenue by 7.89 trillion yen. On the other hand, the brand reported a net loss of 448.7 billion yen.

Furthermore, the automaker is set to reveal an all-new Ariya, the Z, a performance car and the Infiniti QX60 in 2021. Additionally, the Ariya will be produced at the brand's Nissan Intelligent Factory and there will be more such next-generation factories in and outside of Japan, confirmed Makoto Uchida, President and CEO. Besides, a new Kei EV co-developed with Mitsubishi will be showcased in Japan later this year.

While speaking at the Press COO/CPO, Ashwini Gupta said, 'Our sales grew by 18 per cent with the respect to the market growth of 2 per cent, this growth was fuelled both the performance of our current models and the newly launched ones including all-new Rouge in the United States, all-new Note in Japan and all-new Magnite in India and others.' He further said, 'How we can make the battery more and more competitive is the technology breakthrough and we are targeting to achieve less than $100 per kWh in the next technology which we will develop and then further to that we are targeting to do $75 per kWh.'

Nissan plans to electrify and launch crossovers such as Qashqai and X-Trail with e-power system by 2022. The e-power system comprises an electric motor, a power generator, a battery pack, an inverter and a gasoline engine. The engine charges the battery while the wheels are powered by an electric motor. Moreover, the carmaker said 50 per cent of the vehicles in the market are already equipped with an advanced driver assistance system such as E-Force, ProPILOT with Navi link and ProPILOT Remote Park.