CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Nissan plans to expand the fleet of e-POWER vehicles

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    116 Views
    Nissan plans to expand the fleet of e-POWER vehicles

    - Three vehicles to be introduced this year, including the all-new Ariya

     - e-POWER system to be added in the Qashqai and X-Trail

    Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. recently organised a live stream conference to present the financial results of 2020. Meanwhile, Nissan also outlined a strategy for the electric push. The carmaker declared that it is going carbon neutral by 2050 and, therefore it aims that every new Nissan vehicle offered in the key markets will be electrified by early 2030.

    Nissan managed to sell 4.052-million-yen overall vehicles in FY20. It posted an operating loss of 150.7 billion yen due to decline in consolidated net revenue by 7.89 trillion yen. On the other hand, the brand reported a net loss of 448.7 billion yen.

    Nissan Magnite Right Front Three Quarter

    Furthermore, the automaker is set to reveal an all-new Ariya, the Z, a performance car and the Infiniti QX60 in 2021. Additionally, the Ariya will be produced at the brand's Nissan Intelligent Factory and there will be more such next-generation factories in and outside of Japan, confirmed Makoto Uchida, President and CEO. Besides, a new Kei EV co-developed with Mitsubishi will be showcased in Japan later this year.

    While speaking at the Press COO/CPO, Ashwini Gupta said, 'Our sales grew by 18 per cent with the respect to the market growth of 2 per cent, this growth was fuelled both the performance of our current models and the newly launched ones including all-new Rouge in the United States, all-new Note in Japan and all-new Magnite in India and others.' He further said, 'How we can make the battery more and more competitive is the technology breakthrough and we are targeting to achieve less than $100 per kWh in the next technology which we will develop and then further to that we are targeting to do $75 per kWh.'

    Nissan Magnite Left Front Three Quarter

    Nissan plans to electrify and launch crossovers such as Qashqai and X-Trail with e-power system by 2022. The e-power system comprises an electric motor, a power generator, a battery pack, an inverter and a gasoline engine. The engine charges the battery while the wheels are powered by an electric motor. Moreover, the carmaker said 50 per cent of the vehicles in the market are already equipped with an advanced driver assistance system such as E-Force, ProPILOT with Navi link and ProPILOT Remote Park.

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.59 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki says Mass Market Electric vehicles will be too costly to be viable

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.59 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.66 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.16 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.58 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.22 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.52 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.24 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.22 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan plans to expand the fleet of e-POWER vehicles