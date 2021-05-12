2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross - Now in pictures

If you are amongst the ones who were saddened when Isuzu removed its lifestyle-offroader V-Cross from the Indian line-up, there's good news for you. The 2021 model of the V-Cross has now debuted and is now up-to-date with the BS6 norms. Take a look at these pictures of the premium pick-up truck, which is being offered with both 2WD and 4WD configurations, and with the choice of a manual or automatic gearbox.

In terms of exterior changes, nothing much has changed and the pick-up continues to sport a styling inspired by ‘Cyborg - Orca’ with its design cues highlights being sharp, aggressive, and solid.

As a result, the front has a wedge shape fascia equipped with bi-LED Auto-Levelling Projector headlamps, DRLs, chrome-laden grille, and fog lamps integrated into the bumper.

Round at the back, this one gets LED tail lamps and a chrome tailgate handle, while it continues to ride on 18-inch alloy wheels and sports a stylish side-step as well.

Inside, the upholstery is different in the top-spec trims which come with steering mounted audio controls, automatic climate control, and even cruise control.

Then, there's even a seven-inch touch screen audio system, which is compatible with different inputs like USB, DVD, AUX, iPod, and even Bluetooth connectivity.

The V-Cross 4WD variants are also equipped with terrain command feature Shift-On-Fly drive mode. It already has a high ride suspension that offers quite a tall stand with high ground clearance.

Its top-of-the-line trims also come with several add-ons and additional features that include reverse parking sensors and a rear camera as well.

This vehicle was discontinued from our market last year as the BS6 emission norms came into place. But it has now returned to the market with a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.

Transmission duties are handled either by a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Also, this oil-burner is capable of churning out 161bhp and 360Nm of torque.

Now, the V-Cross continues to be available with a four-wheel-drive system as the most popular choice, while it can be had in a 2WD set-up as another choice too.