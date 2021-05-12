CarWale
    2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross - Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    If you are amongst the ones who were saddened when Isuzu removed its lifestyle-offroader V-Cross from the Indian line-up, there's good news for you. The 2021 model of the V-Cross has now debuted and is now up-to-date with the BS6 norms. Take a look at these pictures of the premium pick-up truck, which is being offered with both 2WD and 4WD configurations, and with the choice of a manual or automatic gearbox. 

    Isuzu D-Max Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of exterior changes, nothing much has changed and the pick-up continues to sport a styling inspired by ‘Cyborg - Orca’ with its design cues highlights being sharp, aggressive, and solid.

    Isuzu D-Max Right Front Three Quarter

    As a result, the front has a wedge shape fascia equipped with bi-LED Auto-Levelling Projector headlamps, DRLs, chrome-laden grille, and fog lamps integrated into the bumper.

    Isuzu D-Max Left Rear Three Quarter

    Round at the back, this one gets LED tail lamps and a chrome tailgate handle, while it continues to ride on 18-inch alloy wheels and sports a stylish side-step as well. 

    Isuzu D-Max Dashboard

    Inside, the upholstery is different in the top-spec trims which come with steering mounted audio controls, automatic climate control, and even cruise control.

    Isuzu D-Max Front Row Seats

    Then, there's even a seven-inch touch screen audio system, which is compatible with different inputs like USB, DVD, AUX, iPod, and even Bluetooth connectivity.

    Isuzu D-Max Right Front Three Quarter

    The V-Cross 4WD variants are also equipped with terrain command feature Shift-On-Fly drive mode. It already has a high ride suspension that offers quite a tall stand with high ground clearance.

    Isuzu D-Max Right Side View

    Its top-of-the-line trims also come with several add-ons and additional features that include reverse parking sensors and a rear camera as well.

    Isuzu D-Max Right Rear Three Quarter

    This vehicle was discontinued from our market last year as the BS6 emission norms came into place. But it has now returned to the market with a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.

    Isuzu D-Max Right Front Three Quarter

    Transmission duties are handled either by a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Also, this oil-burner is capable of churning out 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. 

    Isuzu D-Max Left Front Three Quarter

    Now, the V-Cross continues to be available with a four-wheel-drive system as the most popular choice, while it can be had in a 2WD set-up as another choice too.

    Isuzu D-Max Left Rear Three Quarter
    Isuzu D-Max Image
    Isuzu D-Max
    ₹ 16.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Isuzu D-Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 20.62 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 21.45 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 20.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 20.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 20.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.18 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.13 Lakh

    Popular Videos

