Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser and Yaris in April 2021

- Toyota Yaris attracts the highest benefit of Rs 65,000

- No offers on Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Vellfire

Select Toyota dealerships are offering a range of discounts across several models this month. These advantages can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits.

The Glanza is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The compact SUV – Urban Cruiser attracts only an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

The mid-size sedan – Yaris is offered with the highest discount this month. It can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000.

There are no offers on the Vellfire, the recently launched Innova Crysta, and the Fortuner. All the offers are valid only till 30 April, 2021. Toyota recently hiked the prices of the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Camry from 1 April, details of which can be read here.

The Japanese carmaker also registered its highest-ever domestic sales of 15,001 units last month since 2013. Click here to read our detailed car sales analysis report for March 2021.