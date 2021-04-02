Toyota hikes prices up to Rs 1,18,000 of Camry, Fortuner, Legender and Innova Crysta

- Camry Hybrid receives the highest price hike

- Prices of Glanza, Yaris, Vellfire, and Urban Cruiser remain unchanged

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has hiked the prices of the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Legender, and the Camry. The escalated prices are effective from 1 April 2021. The quantum of increase varies across the models and we have curated the model-wise prices below.

The Camry is now expensive by Rs 1,18,000 and is available at a starting price of Rs 40.59 lakh (ex-showroom, except Kerala). The luxury sedan from the Japanese carmaker is offered in a single hybrid version powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid-petrol engine paired to an 88kW electric motor with a combined output of 175bhp and 221Nm of torque and mated to a six-speed CVT gearbox.

The Innova Crysta facelift launched in November 2020 faces its first price rise of Rs 26,000 across all its petrol and diesel variants. The starting price for the petrol is now Rs 16.52 lakh and Rs 16.90 lakh for the diesel guise, both prices ex-showroom, except Kerala. To know more about the Innova Crysta facelift, click here.

The full-size Fortuner SUV is now dearer by Rs 36,000. The prices of all the trims receive a uniform escalation of Rs 36,000. However, the top-spec Legender trim is now costlier by Rs 72,000 and is now available with a revised price tag of Rs 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom, except Kerala). The Legender is offered with a 2.8-litre diesel motor making 201bhp and 500Nm of torque coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. You can read the key difference between the Fortuner and the Legender, here.

Other models in the lineup – Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Vellfire, and the Yaris have been excluded from the price hike and is continued to be offered at the same prices.