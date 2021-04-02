CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota hikes prices up to Rs 1,18,000 of Camry, Fortuner, Legender and Innova Crysta

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    416 Views
    Toyota hikes prices up to Rs 1,18,000 of Camry, Fortuner, Legender and Innova Crysta

    - Camry Hybrid receives the highest price hike

    - Prices of Glanza, Yaris, Vellfire, and Urban Cruiser remain unchanged

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has hiked the prices of the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Legender, and the Camry. The escalated prices are effective from 1 April 2021. The quantum of increase varies across the models and we have curated the model-wise prices below.

    Toyota Fortuner Left Front Three Quarter

    The Camry is now expensive by Rs 1,18,000 and is available at a starting price of Rs 40.59 lakh (ex-showroom, except Kerala). The luxury sedan from the Japanese carmaker is offered in a single hybrid version powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid-petrol engine paired to an 88kW electric motor with a combined output of 175bhp and 221Nm of torque and mated to a six-speed CVT gearbox. 

    The Innova Crysta facelift launched in November 2020 faces its first price rise of Rs 26,000 across all its petrol and diesel variants. The starting price for the petrol is now Rs 16.52 lakh and Rs 16.90 lakh for the diesel guise, both prices ex-showroom, except Kerala. To know more about the Innova Crysta facelift, click here.

    Toyota Fortuner Right Front Three Quarter

    The full-size Fortuner SUV is now dearer by Rs 36,000. The prices of all the trims receive a uniform escalation of Rs 36,000. However, the top-spec Legender trim is now costlier by Rs 72,000 and is now available with a revised price tag of Rs 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom, except Kerala). The Legender is offered with a 2.8-litre diesel motor making 201bhp and 500Nm of torque coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. You can read the key difference between the Fortuner and the Legender, here.

    Other models in the lineup – Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Vellfire, and the Yaris have been excluded from the price hike and is continued to be offered at the same prices.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 16.53 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Fortuner
    • Camry
    • Toyota Camry
    • Toyota Fortuner
    • Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Innova Crysta
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Select Kia Seltos and Sonet variants to be discontinued

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen T-Roc

    Volkswagen T-Roc

    ₹ 21.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 28.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 7th April 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 16.53 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 19.87 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.04 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.70 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.21 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.04 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 17.78 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.58 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota hikes prices up to Rs 1,18,000 of Camry, Fortuner, Legender and Innova Crysta