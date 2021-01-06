CarWale
    2021 Toyota Fortuner and Legender - Differences detailed

    Ninad Ambre

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has now launched the updated Fortuner in India with a new engine and many other updates. Interestingly, the SUV is now available in two trim levels - standard and Legender. What's the difference? We detail it here.

    Cosmetic tweaks

    This 2021 Fortuner now features a new grille, headlamps and bumpers. Even its rear section is revamped with new tail lamp clusters. Meanwhile, the Fortuner Legender also gets this redesigned exterior, but looks even more sportier than the standard one. This is thanks to a sharper fascia with slimmer LED headlights. Then, its dual-tone exterior gives it a striking appeal with contrasting gloss black surfaces. Also, at the rear, there's a reworked bumper and gloss black trim between the tail lamp units. Lastly, the Legender also rides on 18-inch alloy wheels but gets different dual-tone ones.

    Colour options

    The Fortuner is offered in eight exterior paint options and with two interior colour options - all-black and chamois. On the other hand, the Legender is available in a pearl white exterior with a dual-tone black and maroon interior.

    Cabin

    Apart from the colours inside, there’s no big difference in the layout and equipment. Both these versions of the Fortuner feature an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit. It gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an eleven-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer and even connected car technology. Then, there's a super suction-based seat ventilation system and three driving modes - Eco, Normal and Sport. Apart from these, the Legender also gets a powered tailgate with a kick sensor and wireless smartphone charger.

    Powertrain

    The 2021 Fortuner facelift is now available with two engine options. There's a 2.7-litre petrol mill that makes 164bhp of power and 245Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. What's new, this SUV is offered with a new 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 175bhp and 420Nm in the trim paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. But the one mated to a six-speed automatic churns out 201bhp of power and 500Nm of torque. An all-wheel drive system is only available on these diesel versions. Notably, the Fortuner Legender is only available with a six-speed automatic and does not get all-wheel drive.

    Detailed Ex-showroom Pricing

    TKM has launched the facelifted Fortuner with prices starting at Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry-level petrol variant. Here's all the pricing of the entire line-up -

    Petrol models

    Fortuner 4x2 MT - Rs 29.98 lakh

    Fortuner 4x2 AT - Rs 31.57 lakh

    Diesel models

    Fortuner 4x2 MT - Rs 32.48 lakh

    Fortuner 4x2 AT - Rs 34.48 lakh

    Fortuner 4x4 MT - Rs 35.14 lakh

    Fortuner 4x4 AT - Rs 37.43 lakh

    Fortuner Legender 4x2 AT - Rs 37.58 lakh

