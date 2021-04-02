Volkswagen Polo and Vento turbo editions removed from official India website; discontinued?

- Was launched in February 2021

- Was powered by the same 1.0-litre TSI engine

Volkswagen had launched the turbo editions of the Polo and Vento last month at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Based on the Comfortline variant, these special editions were sold alongside the Highline, Highline Plus and GT trims. Now, the turbo edition of both models have been delisted from the official website of the brand.

The turbo editions added cosmetic bling to the exterior and interior of the Vento and the Polo that included 15-inch ‘Razor’ alloy wheels and gloss black inserts on the ORVMs, spoiler, and a badge on the front fenders. On the inside, the add-ons were in the form of climatronic air-conditioning feature and sporty seat covers.

Under the hood, the power was derived from the familiar 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine generating 108bhp and 175Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission only.