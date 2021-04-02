CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen Polo and Vento turbo editions removed from official India website; discontinued?

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,918 Views
    Volkswagen Polo and Vento turbo editions removed from official India website; discontinued?

    - Was launched in February 2021

    - Was powered by the same 1.0-litre TSI engine

    Volkswagen had launched the turbo editions of the Polo and Vento last month at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Based on the Comfortline variant, these special editions were sold alongside the Highline, Highline Plus and GT trims. Now, the turbo edition of both models have been delisted from the official website of the brand. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The turbo editions added cosmetic bling to the exterior and interior of the Vento and the Polo that included 15-inch ‘Razor’ alloy wheels and gloss black inserts on the ORVMs, spoiler, and a badge on the front fenders. On the inside, the add-ons were in the form of climatronic air-conditioning feature and sporty seat covers. 

    Under the hood, the power was derived from the familiar 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine generating 108bhp and 175Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission only. 

    Volkswagen Polo Image
    Volkswagen Polo
    ₹ 6.06 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Volkswagen
    • Polo
    • Volkswagen Polo
    • Volkswagen Vento
    • Vento
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai records 64,621 unit sales in March 2021
     Next 
    Toyota hikes prices up to Rs 1,18,000 of Camry, Fortuner, Legender and Innova Crysta

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen T-Roc

    Volkswagen T-Roc

    ₹ 21.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 28.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 7th April 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen T-Roc

    Volkswagen T-Roc

    ₹ 21.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Polo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.03 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.33 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.88 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.17 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.82 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.18 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.80 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Polo and Vento turbo editions removed from official India website; discontinued?