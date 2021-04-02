Select Kia Seltos and Sonet variants to be discontinued

- Kia dealerships will not accept fresh bookings for select variants

- The move is a part of the company’s plans to rationalize their variant line-up

Kia Motors will soon discontinue select variants of the Sonet and Seltos in India. The company recently shared a communication with its dealership network to stop accepting bookings for these variants.

According to the circular issued by Kia India, The HTK Plus 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT variant and HTK Plus 1.5-litre diesel AT variant of the Sonet, as well as the HTX Plus 1.5-litre diesel AT variant of the Seltos will be discontinued in the mid of April. The move is a part of the brand’s plans to rationalise variants for both the models.

Bookings made the aforementioned variants up to 31 March, 2021, will be honoured by Kia. The company aims to stop the production of these variants with effect from 1 May, 2021. An updated list of the variants of the Seltos and Sonet is expected to be shared soon.

