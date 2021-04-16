Mercedes-Benz EQS revealed as flagship luxury electric sedan

- Rival to the Tesla Model S

- Claimed range of 770 kilometres

After a long wait and much anticipation, the Mercedes-Benz EQS is finally here. Taking on the game of flagship luxury electric saloon, the EQS not only looks futuristic, but it also packs in some new-age features and hardware.

Carrying forward the design direction laid down by the Vision EQS, the production-ready model is nothing short of a stunner. Based on Mercedes’ Purpose design, the aerodynamics of the EQS is so slippery, its coefficient of friction is a mere 0.202.

With a half-black paint scheme, the EQS also looks sinister especially when combined with multi-spoke wheels. Upfront, the S-Class inspiration for the bumpers is unmistakable. An interesting element is the clamshell bonnet which extends all the way to the wheel arches.

The shape of the grille integrated with headlamps is retained from the Vision Concept but has more production-ready finishes to it. The thin LED strip joining the headlamp units together above the grille could be the new trend that will soon catch on. In profile, the heavily raked windshield and the sloping roofline meeting a high-deck boot has a first-gen CLS-Class type persona to it. To maintain a tight Cd, there are barely any prominent creases or shut lines on the sheet metal of the EQS.

At the back, the wavy signature of the LED tail lamps is housed in a very Mercedes-esque shape. Although the boot appears to be narrow it blends in quite nicely with the overall design of the EQS. And just like the nose, the LED strip connects the two taillamps in the middle. Since it's based on a bespoke platform with no constraints to the conventional powertrain, the EQS proportions are unique and therefore making it appealing to look at.

But the real magic is happening on the inside. Debuting the new MBUX Hyperscreen, the dashboard of the EQS has three massive screens adding up to 56-inches. Behind the steering is a 12.3-inch screen similar to the standard S, while the centre console has a large 17.7-inch unit that controls everything there is to control in the vehicle. And third is for the front passenger measuring 12.3-inch – all integrated into a separate black panel inserted over the dash. While the steering wheel is familiar to the other Three-Pointed Star models, the floating centre console is unique in its own rights.

As this is a flagship offering and the size of the long-wheelbase S-Class while being an EV, the cabin space and opulence is incomparable. There’s the usual list of all the creature comfort one is familiar with conventionally powered S-Class and then some. Also thrown features from the Maybach. Lastly, the boot space measurements aren’t revealed but appear to be more than what you’d expect from a large flagship sedan – especially since there’s no ‘frunk’ in this EV.

There is a plethora of driver-assist and unsung hardware working under the skin of the EQS that deserves a separate article talking about them. As for the powertrain – there are two. The EQS 450+ has a 328bhp/568Nm of output sent to just the rear wheels which are good for the 0-100kmph time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 210kmph.

The more powerful AWD version is the 580 4Matic+ with an output of 516bhp and a colossal 855Nm. Its 0-100kmph time is supercar-rivalling 4.3 seconds. The standard battery pack available is 107.8kWh which is more than what you get in the most powerful Tesla Model S. This means the claimed range is a whopping 770 kilometres – that’s unheard before in any EV. It also benefits from a massive 110kW DC fast charger claiming a 10-80 per cent charge in 35 minutes.

Pricing for the new Mercedes-Benz EQS is yet to be revealed but it surely won’t be affordable. The EQS will take on the fight against the likes of Tesla Model S, Lucid Air, Porsche Taycan and the upcoming Jaguar electric-XJ.