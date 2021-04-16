CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata HBX spied testing again; dashboard design leaked

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    772 Views
    Tata HBX spied testing again; dashboard design leaked

    - To be launched in 2021

    - To feature a floating touchscreen infotainment system

    Tata HBX Left Rear Three Quarter

    Tata Motors continues to test its upcoming HBX micro SUV ahead of the launch that is expected to take place by the end of this year. New spy shots on the internet give out few significant details as to the cabin of the top-spec model. Courtesy of CarWale reader, Shivaji Rao Thakkallapelly for sharing the exterior images of the prototype.

    Dashboard

    Taking the centre stage on the dashboard is a floating touchscreen infotainment system likely to measure seven inches as seen on the Altroz and the Nexon. The square-shaped aircon vents are positioned below the screen. Further down are the controls for the HVAC system that also confirms an automatic climate control. This particular test model is equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox. However, it is likely to miss out on different drive modes; as the button for it is usually placed near the gear lever. 

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The analogue-digital instrument cluster along with the steering wheel resembles the one on the showcased model at the Auto Expo and is also shared by the Altroz hatchback. Other confirmed details include push start/stop button, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, 12V socket, and A-pillar mounted tweeters. 

    Although the engine options are not disclosed yet, we expect the HBX to be powered by Tata’s Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT unit.

    Image Source

    Tata HBX Image
    Tata HBX
    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Tata
    • Tata HBX
    • HBX
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Stellantis to introduce eCMP second-gen platform by 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.10 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata HBX spied testing again; dashboard design leaked