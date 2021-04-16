Tata HBX spied testing again; dashboard design leaked

- To be launched in 2021

- To feature a floating touchscreen infotainment system

Tata Motors continues to test its upcoming HBX micro SUV ahead of the launch that is expected to take place by the end of this year. New spy shots on the internet give out few significant details as to the cabin of the top-spec model. Courtesy of CarWale reader, Shivaji Rao Thakkallapelly for sharing the exterior images of the prototype.

Taking the centre stage on the dashboard is a floating touchscreen infotainment system likely to measure seven inches as seen on the Altroz and the Nexon. The square-shaped aircon vents are positioned below the screen. Further down are the controls for the HVAC system that also confirms an automatic climate control. This particular test model is equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox. However, it is likely to miss out on different drive modes; as the button for it is usually placed near the gear lever.

The analogue-digital instrument cluster along with the steering wheel resembles the one on the showcased model at the Auto Expo and is also shared by the Altroz hatchback. Other confirmed details include push start/stop button, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, 12V socket, and A-pillar mounted tweeters.

Although the engine options are not disclosed yet, we expect the HBX to be powered by Tata’s Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT unit.

Image Source