    Discounts up to Rs 60,000 on Toyota Yaris, Glanza, and Innova Crysta in October

    Discounts up to Rs 60,000 on Toyota Yaris, Glanza, and Innova Crysta in October

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Discounts up to Rs 60,000 on Toyota Yaris, Glanza, and Innova Crysta in October

    A few Toyota dealerships across the country are offering discounts on various models this month. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    The Toyota Yaris is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The Glanza is offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    Discounts on the Toyota Innova Crysta include a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. There are no offers on the Fortuner, Urban Cruiser, Vellfire, and the Camry Hybrid. Deliveries of the Urban Cruiser compact SUV are slated to begin later this month, and to know all about the model, you can click here

