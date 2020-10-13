BS6-compliant Isuzu D-Max and S-Cab to be launched in India tomorrow

Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Isuzu had delayed the launch of its BS6 product range in India. Ahead of the festive season, Isuzu will introduce the BS6 compliant D-Max and the S-Cab models in India tomorrow. Apart from the BS6 engine update, the updated models will also get fresh cosmetic updates for freshness.

Visually, the Isuzu D-Max will get updated headlamps, LED lighting elements and revised fog lights. The interior is also expected to get minor updates over its predecessor for freshness. Although the sides will look more or less similar to the outgoing model, the updated D-Max might get a set of redesigned alloy wheels to distinguish it from the regular model.

Mechanically, the updated Isuzu D-Max is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. In the BS4 state of tune, this engine produced 150bhp and 350Nm of torque. The previous iteration of the model was powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine that produced 134bhp and 320Nm of torque. The bigger engine was mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

More details about the Isuzu D-Max will be known post its official launch in India tomorrow.