    Mahindra TUV300 facelift spied testing

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Nikhil Puthran

    Mahindra TUV300 facelift spied testing

    - Expected to get mild cosmetic updates for freshness

    - To be powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine 

    The BS6 compliant Mahindra TUV300 has been due for launch for a while now. This time around, the BS6 compliant Mahindra TUV300 facelift has been spied on test in Chennai, India. Although the familiar design has been retained, the upcoming TUV300 will get blink and miss cosmetic updates for freshness, along with a BS6 compliant engine. 

    Mahindra New TUV300 BS6 Right Side View

    As seen in the spy images, the upcoming TUV300 facelift will get a honeycomb mesh grille with six vertical slats. The front bumper has been tweaked for freshness and it now accommodates fog lamps. The rear section has retained the elements from its predecessor and will continue to offer a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The five twin-spoke alloy wheel design has been retained from the outgoing model. 

    Mahindra New TUV300 BS6 Rear View

    Mechanically, the upcoming TUV300 facelift will continue to be powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that produced 100bhp at 3,750rpm and 240Nm at 1,600-2,800rpm. This engine is expected to get a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT option at the time of launch.

    Source: WGA

