Toyota Urban Cruiser launched in India: All you need to know

Post much wait, Toyota has launched the Urban Cruiser in India at a starting price of Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Toyota Urban Cruiser compact SUV is available in three variants – Mid, High and Premium, in both manual and automatic transmission options. The vehicle is available in six monotone colour options – suave silver, groovy orange, iconic grey, spunky blue, sunny white, and rustic brown (Toyota exclusive colour). The dual tone colour option include – spunky blue with sizzling black roof, along with special dual-tone colours – rustic brown with sizzling black roof, and groovy orange with sunny white roof.

Exterior

The newly launched Toyota Urban Cruiser gets a dual chamber LED projector headlamps with chrome accents that is complemented with two-slat wedge cut front grille with chrome surround and grey finish. The vehicle gets dual function LED DRLs and turn indicator in the headlamps. The LED fog lamps with chrome accents accentuates the fascia. The compact SUV rides on 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and features gun metal grey coloured roof rails. The dual-tone exterior colour option completes the overall styling.

Interior

The Urban Cruiser gets a dual tone interior and premium dark brown fabric seats. The vehicle offers front centre sliding armrest with storage, four-door speakers and two tweeters, upper cooled grove box and five-colour combimeter vibe lights. Additionally, the vehicle gets leather wrapped steering wheel and seven-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen audio system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and smartphone-based navigation.

Engine

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit. All automatic variants receive an advanced lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator. The manual variant returns a fuel efficiency figure of 17.03kmpl, while the automatic variant has a fuel efficiency figure of 18.76kmpl.

Convenience and safety

The feature list in the newly launched compact SUV, includes – Smart Entry with Push Start/Stop button, rain sensing wipers, auto AC, cruise control, 60:40 split rear seats and rear seat flip and fold, driver seat height adjust and electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs.

As for safety, the Urban Cruiser offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, advanced body structure, electrochromic IRVM, hill hold control, reverse parking camera with display in audio, ISOFIX child seat restraint system and anti-pinch driver side power window.

The variant-wise ex-showroom, Delhi prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser are as follows -

Manual

Urban Cruiser Mid MT: Rs 8.40 lakh

Urban Cruiser High MT: Rs 9.15 lakh

Urban Cruiser Premium MT: Rs 9.80 lakh

Automatic

Urban Cruiser Mid AT: Rs 9.80 lakh

Urban Cruiser High AT: Rs 10.65 lakh

Urban Cruiser Premium AT: Rs 11.30 lakh