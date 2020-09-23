Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe launched: All you need to know

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has further strengthened its AMG portfolio in India with the launch of the GLE 53 4MATIC Plus Coupe at Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom, India). The all-new GLE is now available in 300d, 400d, 450 and AMG GLE 53 Coupe variants. Interestingly, the AMG GLE 53 Coupe is the first AMG with MBUX in India. The company offers STAR EASE service packages for the new GLE 53 4MATIC Plus Coupe which starts at Rs 92,000 for two years/unlimited kilometres.

Exterior

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 4MATIC Plus Coupe gets the AMG-specific radiator grille with 15 vertical chromed strips to distinguish it from the regular model. The front splitter is also silver chrome-plated. The wheel arches are in the same colour as well, and it gets 20-inch light alloy wheels with AMG lettering as standard. There are seven rim variants optionally available from 20 to 22-inch.

The vehicle gets redesigned rear apron with AMG-specific detailing such as a striking diffuser and a trim strip in silver chrome, this visually accentuates the vehicle's width. The special AMG exhaust system with two round twin tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome rounds off the sporty, dominant look. Further individualisation options are available in the AMG Night package. This includes heat-insulated, dark-tinted windows, and also the front splitter, front apron trim, diffuser and outer air inlets, mirror caps, window frames, and exhaust tailpipe trim elements in dignified black.

Interior

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 4MATIC Plus Coupe features the characteristic red colour accents. This starts with the seats, fitted as standard with covers in ARTICO / microfibre DINAMICA man-made leather in black colour with red contrasting topstitching. They not only offer optimal lateral support, but also have an AMG-specific design and ‘AMG’ badge in the front seat backrest. The top part of the instrument panel is covered in ARTICO man-made leather.

The vehicle gets a three-spoke AMG steering wheel with aluminium shift paddles to offer driver-oriented ergonomics. Alongside the AMG brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, the door sill panels and black floor mats with ‘AMG’ lettering accentuate the sporty look. A host of leather upholstery variants and a wide range of high-quality interior trim elements are available for further individualisation of the interior. The AMG trim elements in carbon fibre lend a particularly sporty touch to the interior.

The AMG GLE 53 Coupe is equipped with the Mercedes me connect that offers multiple convenient connect features like remote engine start, remote lock/unlock, car locator, speed monitor, and emergency e-Call which are accessible from the customer’s smart phone/tablet. The vehicle features swanky new generation telematics, Mercedes-Benz User Experience (NTG 6.0) which is capable of ‘Over the Air’ updates.

Engine

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 4MATIC Plus Coupe is powered by an electrified 3.0-litre twin-turbo, six-cylinder engine that produces 429bhp between 5,500 – 6,100rpm and 520Nm of torque between 1,800 – 5,800rpm. The EQ Boost function provides an additional 22bhp and 250Nm of electric output. The engine comes mated to the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission that powers the 4MATIC AWD system with a variable torque distribution. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 5.3 seconds.

The vehicle gets the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT with seven drive programs - Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Trail and Sand. The EQ Boost starter generator is a key component of the 48V system and not only serves as an alternator, but is also responsible for hybrid functions. This allows it the fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology. For the first time, the EQ Boost starter-alternator is also responsible for idle speed control.

The EQ Boost starter-alternator also provides the 48V on-board electrical system with electricity. The conventional 12V electrical system is likewise supplied from the new network - by means of a DC/DC converter. The 48V battery increases the overall battery capacity in the vehicle, which allows supplying more electrical energy. Interestingly, the same power requires only a quarter of the current of a conventional system. The result is that the wiring can be thinner and therefore lighter, which indirectly contributes to saving fuel. The existing 12V system supplies power to lights, cockpit, infotainment displays and control units.