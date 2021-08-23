Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe launched in India at Rs 2.07 crore

- 12th AMG model in India

- First AMG 63 in India with an EQ Boost

Mercedes-Benz India continues its AMG offensive in the country with yet another high-performance launch. Being the 12th AMG model in India, the GLE 63 S 4Matic+ Coupe is priced at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom, all-India) and debuts the EQ Boost tech for the first time.

Power comes from the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which in the 63 S guise punches out 612 horsepower and an earth-shattering twisting force of 850Nm. The coupe-SUV can hit 0-100 in mere 3.8 seconds. Keep it pinned and it would hit its electronically limited top speed of 280kmph.

Part of the wizardry comes from a 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system with its additional starter motor and an alternator in a single, powerful electric motor integrated between the engine and the transmission. The EQ Boost hybrid system produces an additional 21bhp of output plus 250Nm of torque.

Being a top-tier AMG, the GLE 63 S Coupe is suspended on Active Ride Control, wears an aggressive body kit tailored from carbon fibre and sits on 22-inch light-alloy AMG wheels. The nine-speed AMG Speedshift sends power to all four wheels channelled through variable torque distributors in the 4MATIC+ system.

Making the GLE 63 S Coupe stand out is its unique stance. The Panamericana grille leads the way while the fascia is decorated with large vents on the bumpers. The sloping roofline and squared-off wheel arches give a masculine touch to the profile, while the high-placed rear deck is adorned by sleeker-looking taillamps. On the inside, it's a typical AMG affair with Nappa draped upholstery, a new MBUX system, sporty seats, high-quality aluminium inserts and a host of AMG badging.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S AMG locks horns with other high-performance SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Lamborghini Urus, Audi RS Q8, Range Rover Sport and upcoming BMW X6 M.