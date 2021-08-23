CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai i20 N Line to be unveiled in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    22,977 Views
    Hyundai i20 N Line to be unveiled in India tomorrow

    - Likely to be introduced in two variants – N6 and the N8

    - To be powered by the existing 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine

    The much-awaited sportier iteration of the i20 is all set to be unveiled in India tomorrow. Changes in the upcoming i20 N Line will be limited to cosmetic feature upgrades, while mechanically it will continue to be powered by the existing 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine. The upcoming i20 N Line is expected to be offered in two variants – N6 and the N8. Moreover, the i20 N Line is expected to be based on the top-spec Asta variant of the standard i20.   

    To distinguish it from the regular model, the i20 N Line will get sporty cosmetic highlights in the form of sharper restyled bumpers and the N Line badging on the grille. The vehicle is expected to ride on a set of 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels along with black ORVMs with turn indicators and a contrasting roof to accentuate its sporty character. As for the rear profile, the upcoming model is expected to feature a prominent rear diffuser and a dual exhaust tailpipe. 

    As for the interior, the upcoming i20 N Line is expected to receive all-black treatment. To highlight the sporty theme, the upcoming vehicle is expected to feature N Line specific inserts and contrasting red stitching on the seats. Moreover, we expect to see N Line specific highlights on the steering wheel and the gear lever.    

    Mechanically, the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine in the i20 N Line produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. It is believed that the upcoming vehicle will get a sporty suspension set up and will also offer quicker throttle response to enhance the driving experience. The iMT unit is likely to be standard, while the DCT unit might be limited to the top-spec N8 variant. More details about the Hyundai i20 N Line will be known post its official unveiling in the country.

    Hyundai i20 N Line Image
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    ₹ 11.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe launched in India at Rs 2.07 crore
     Next 
    New Tata HBX teased; likely to be launched in India soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai i20 N Line Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Hyundai i20 N Line Right Front Three Quarter

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai i20 N Line to be unveiled in India tomorrow