Hyundai i20 N Line to be unveiled in India tomorrow

- Likely to be introduced in two variants – N6 and the N8

- To be powered by the existing 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine

The much-awaited sportier iteration of the i20 is all set to be unveiled in India tomorrow. Changes in the upcoming i20 N Line will be limited to cosmetic feature upgrades, while mechanically it will continue to be powered by the existing 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine. The upcoming i20 N Line is expected to be offered in two variants – N6 and the N8. Moreover, the i20 N Line is expected to be based on the top-spec Asta variant of the standard i20.

To distinguish it from the regular model, the i20 N Line will get sporty cosmetic highlights in the form of sharper restyled bumpers and the N Line badging on the grille. The vehicle is expected to ride on a set of 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels along with black ORVMs with turn indicators and a contrasting roof to accentuate its sporty character. As for the rear profile, the upcoming model is expected to feature a prominent rear diffuser and a dual exhaust tailpipe.

As for the interior, the upcoming i20 N Line is expected to receive all-black treatment. To highlight the sporty theme, the upcoming vehicle is expected to feature N Line specific inserts and contrasting red stitching on the seats. Moreover, we expect to see N Line specific highlights on the steering wheel and the gear lever.

Mechanically, the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine in the i20 N Line produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. It is believed that the upcoming vehicle will get a sporty suspension set up and will also offer quicker throttle response to enhance the driving experience. The iMT unit is likely to be standard, while the DCT unit might be limited to the top-spec N8 variant. More details about the Hyundai i20 N Line will be known post its official unveiling in the country.