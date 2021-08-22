CarWale
    New Tata HBX teased; likely to be launched in India soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    293 Views
    New Tata HBX teased; likely to be launched in India soon

    - The 2021 Tata HBX is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

    - The teaser video gives us a peek at the fascia of the model

    Tata Motors has shared the first teaser for the upcoming HBX ahead of its launch that is expected to take place soon. A teaser video gives us a glimpse of the model’s design up-front.

    Daytime Running Lamp (DRL)

    As seen in the teaser images, the Tata HBX, which will be called the Hornbill at launch, features a split headlamp design, where the units beside the thick, single slat grille will feature the LED DRLs, while the lower unit will have the main headlight. The model is finished in a shade of Blue, spy images and details of which can be viewed here.

    A few other notable features of the 2021 Tata HBX will include dual-tone front and rear bumpers, blacked-out pillars, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, body cladding, fog lights, sweptback LED tail lights, rear bumper-mounted reflectors, and an integrated spoiler.

    Front Bumper

    Inside, the upcoming Tata Hornbill is expected to come equipped with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a digital analogue instrument console borrowed from the Altroz, a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel, an engine start-stop button, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, and squared AC vents.

    Powering the Tata HBX is likely to be a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, which will be the sole powertrain available with the micro-SUV. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Upon launch, the Tata Hornbill will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, and the upcoming Hyundai Casper.

    Tata Hornbill Image
    Tata Hornbill
    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Kia Seltos X-Line details leaked ahead of official launch

