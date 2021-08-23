Tata's upcoming SUV to be called Punch

- First SUV to be built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture)

- Expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors had showcased the H2X Concept. After numerous speculations around the name such as Hornbill and HBX, the company has finally christened this highly-anticipated SUV as ‘Punch’. At the time of launch, the upcoming Tata Punch will be the first SUV to be built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), which is developed under the Impact 2.0 design language.

Tata Motors claims that the upcoming Punch SUV features muscular and athletic styling elements that will help it in emerging as a strong competitor in the Indian market. Although mechanical details are not known for now, we expect the Punch SUV to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

Commenting on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, – “Tata Punch, as the name suggests is an energetic vehicle with a capability to go anywhere. Light on its feet and strong in its calibre, this is a vehicle which truly punches above its weight. With the perfect combination of stunning design, technology and driving dynamics, the Punch will come equipped with superlative features and an architecture that has proven its versatility in all forms. True to the SUV genes of all Tata Motors’ products and catering to needs of customers who are looking for a compact city car with pure SUV characteristics, Punch will be the fourth addition to our SUV family, widening the range of options for all to choose from.'