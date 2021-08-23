Hyundai i20 N Line spotted at dealerships ahead of official unveil

- To be unveiled in India tomorrow

- Likely to be offered in a new blue exterior paint scheme

Hyundai India is all set to unveil the first N Line model in the country in the form of the i20 N Line. Ahead of the official unveil that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, the model has started to arrive at the dealerships. The carmaker is expected to open bookings and announce the prices of the i20 N Line in the coming weeks.

The spy shots leaked on the internet reveal the sporty iteration of the i20 finished in a vibrant blue exterior shade. Also spotted are the dual exhaust pipes and larger alloy wheels with a new design. It was recently ascertained that the i20 N Line will be offered in two trims – N6 and N8. The engine on offer will be the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with the six-speed iMT transmission and a seven-speed DCT unit. To know more about the variant details, tap here.

The visual highlights of the i20 N Line are to include a revised front grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and N Line badging all around the body. Besides this, the cabin is likely to get N-Line specific inserts on the steering wheel, gear shift lever, seats, and on the door pads.

The 1.0-litre T-GDi motor will have the same output of 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. The i20 N Line will be priced at a premium over the outgoing Asta variants and we expect the prices to be between Rs 11 lakh to Rs 13 lakh range, approximately.

