CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai i20 N Line spotted at dealerships ahead of official unveil

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    17,473 Views
    Hyundai i20 N Line spotted at dealerships ahead of official unveil

    - To be unveiled in India tomorrow 

    - Likely to be offered in a new blue exterior paint scheme

    Hyundai India is all set to unveil the first N Line model in the country in the form of the i20 N Line. Ahead of the official unveil that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, the model has started to arrive at the dealerships. The carmaker is expected to open bookings and announce the prices of the i20 N Line in the coming weeks. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The spy shots leaked on the internet reveal the sporty iteration of the i20 finished in a vibrant blue exterior shade. Also spotted are the dual exhaust pipes and larger alloy wheels with a new design. It was recently ascertained that the i20 N Line will be offered in two trims – N6 and N8. The engine on offer will be the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with the six-speed iMT transmission and a seven-speed DCT unit. To know more about the variant details, tap here.

    Hyundai i20 N Line Right Rear Three Quarter

    The visual highlights of the i20 N Line are to include a revised front grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and N Line badging all around the body. Besides this, the cabin is likely to get N-Line specific inserts on the steering wheel, gear shift lever, seats, and on the door pads. 

    The 1.0-litre T-GDi motor will have the same output of 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. The i20 N Line will be priced at a premium over the outgoing Asta variants and we expect the prices to be between Rs 11 lakh to Rs 13 lakh range, approximately. 

    Image Source

    Hyundai i20 N Line Image
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    ₹ 11.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata's upcoming SUV to be called Punch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai i20 N Line Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Hyundai i20 N Line Right Front Three Quarter

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai i20 N Line spotted at dealerships ahead of official unveil