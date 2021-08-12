Hyundai i20 N Line variant details leaked ahead of official launch

- Will be offered in two variants

- To be available in both iMT and DCT transmissions

A few days back, Hyundai India astounded us with the announcement of the N Line models for India. And the first model to be bestowed under the new sub-brand will be the i20 N line that is slated to be introduced next month. Ahead of the official launch, the variant details of the i20 N Line have leaked on the web. The sporty version of the i20 hatchback will be offered in two trims – N6 and N8, with both iMT and DCT transmission options.

The i20 N Line will be based on the top-spec Asta variant of the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi. It will also have the same power output of 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. While the iMT gearbox will be offered with both N6 and N8 variants, the DCT unit will be limited only to the top N8 trim. Presently, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol is offered in three trims – Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O) with prices starting at Rs 8.82 lakh for the iMT version and Rs 10.74 lakh for the DCT model. The i20 N Line is expected to demand a premium over these price tags.

Although the mechanicals remains unaltered, the i20 will get the distinct N Line therapy that is likely to include reworked sporty looking bumpers, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual exhaust tail pipes, and a roof finished in a contrasting colour. The cabin could be benefitted from sports seats, the N Line gear lever, and contrast red stitching on the seats and the door pads. To know more about the i20 N Line, click here.

Image Source