The Lamborghini Countach is coming back as a V12 hybrid

- The Lamborghini Countach could be unveiled at the 2021 Monterey Car Week

- The model will be powered by an NA V12 engine with a hybrid motor

Lamborghini is reviving the iconic Countach nameplate, as is evident from a new teaser image shared on the marquee’s social media channels. The teaser image shows the wedged-shaped car hidden behind a cover, but not for long.

Another teaser image shared recently by Lamborghini gives us a peek at the front of the new Countach, which gets the Countach badging, a sleek grille, and a blacked-out front splitter. Another image reveals the air intake behind the passenger compartment, with a black fuel filler cap sitting just ahead of it.

While Lamborghini has confirmed that the model will be powered by a V12 with hybrid assistance, a leaked image reveals that the model will carry the suffix of LPI 800-4, indicating that the model would produce 800PS of 789bhp.

Lamborghini hasn’t revealed when the new Countach would debut, and we expect the model to be unveiled at the 2021 Monterey Car Week later this month. The folks at Sant'Agata Bolognese could have a limited production run of the 2021 Countach. Stay tuned for updates.

Leaked Image Source