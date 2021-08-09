CarWale
    Hyundai i20 N Line India launch in September 2021

    Jay Shah

    149 Views
    Hyundai i20 N Line India launch in September 2021

    - Likely to be powered by the 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine

    - Will get sporty styling and N range inspired streaks

    Hyundai India has officially confirmed the arrival of the sporty N Line models in India. And yes, it’s not going to take a long time. The first model under the N Line will debut in the country next month. And based on the teaser video released by the carmaker, we expect the i20 to be given the special N Line treatment. This will kick off the new vertical in Hyundai’s India portfolio. 

    Launched last year, the i20 already looks handsome and stylish and the N Line version is expected to take things to the next level. The front fascia will continue with the same single-piece front grille. However, the bumpers could be tweaked for a more aggressive and sharper look over the regular version. Other highlights on the exterior could be larger wheels with a new alloy wheel design, twin exhaust pipes, and ‘N Line’ badging inside out. 

    Although the overall layout and design of the i20 N Line will be the same as the standard one, there will be N Line specific inserts such as contrast red stitching, leather N shift gear lever, sport seats, and a dedicated N steering wheel. The Hyundai i20 N Line has already begun testing in India and you can know more about it here.

    Mechanically, the i20 N Line could be powered by the existing 1.0-litre Turbo GDi. The power output is also likely to remain the same at 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The transmission options on offer would be the six-speed iMT gearbox and the seven-speed DCT unit. Having said that, Hyundai could revise the suspension setup and throttle response for a more spirited and involved driving experience. 

    Hyundai i20
    ₹ 6.91 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
