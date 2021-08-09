Volkswagen Taigun pre-bookings open for ‘Taigun Squad’ members

As we inch closer to the launch of the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has opened the pre-bookings for the compact SUV. However, the reservations are limited only to the ‘Taigun Squad’ members along with a host of privileges.

So, what exactly is Taigun Squad? Well, it’s a group of people who will receive exclusive benefits like first access to pre-book the Taigun SUV, special invites to events, and complementary redeemable vouchers. If you have registered and are a member of this unique club, the reward includes a Rs 5,000 redeemable voucher that can be utilised to purchase an extended warranty / service value pack for two years / curated accessories packages. It is to be noted that the voucher can be claimed to avail any one of the mentioned advantages at the time of delivery of the Taigun.

Meanwhile, the Taigun is the second SUV that will be launched under the carmaker’s SUVQ strategy for India. Based on the new MQB A0 IN architecture like its DNA cousin, the Skoda Kushaq, this Volkswagen SUV has a distinct design and styling. It gets the square LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and the big and chunky set of LED tail lamps that the carmaker likes to call – ‘Infinity LED Tail Lamps’. To know more about the Taigun, click here.

Inside, the dual-tone interiors look elegant with red ambient lighting running across the centre of the dashboard. To match the theme, the front ventilated leather seats also get the same theme with fancy red stitching. The centre stage is taken by the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The eight-inch instrument is all digital whereas a wireless smartphone charging, touch-based automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, adjustable dual rear aircon vents, and the electrically folding and adjustable ORVMs add to the overall convenience. We have driven the Volkswagen Taigun and you can read our first-drive review here.

Under the bonnet, the Volkswagen Taigun is powered by two TSI petrol engines. The accustomed 1.0-litre TSI delivers 115bhp and 175Nm torque while the 1.5-litre TSI is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. While a six-speed manual transmission is common for both versions, the former will get a six-speed automatic while the latter will be coupled with a seven-speed DSG unit.