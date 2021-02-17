CarWale
    • Hyundai i20 N Line begins testing in India

    Hyundai i20 N Line begins testing in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai i20 N Line begins testing in India

    - Hyundai i20 N Line could be powered by a 1.2-litre engine or a 1.0-litre engine

    - The model receives cosmetic and feature updates over the standard i20

    Hyundai has commenced public road tests of the i20 N Line in India. A single, camouflaged test-mule of the model was recently spotted on the roads of Chennai, hinting that the sportier iteration of the i20 could be launched in the country soon. The model was unveiled in October last year, details of which are available here.

    Hyundai i20 Front View

    A seen in the spy images, the Hyundai i20 N Line is camouflaged at the front and rear sections, while the side skirts are also wrapped in camouflage tape. A few visible exterior features of the model include the new 17-inch multi-spoke wheels on either side, side skirts, halogen fog lights, LED tail lights, and a dual-tip exhaust. Also on offer will be a reworked front bumper, sportier air dam, blacked-out cascading grille, and a black rear diffuser.

    Hyundai i20 Right Front Three Quarter

    Changes to the interior of the new Hyundai i20 N Line over the regular model include a black interior theme with contrast red stitching and inserts, an N-specific steering wheel, an N-specific gear-shift knob, and aluminium pedals.

    Hyundai i20 Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line is available with an 84bhp 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine or a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that produces 100bhp or 120bhp. The model is also equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system and is offered with the choice of an iMT gearbox as well. We expect the Hyundai i20 N Line to arrive later this year. Stay tuned for updates.

