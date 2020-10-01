CarWale
    • New Hyundai i20 N Line revealed with hot hatch clothing

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         No bump in power output

    -         Wears sporty cosmetic changes both inside and out

    Hyundai has revealed the new i20 in the N Line guise. This is not the full-fledged N model, so it carries on with the standard powertrain. But it does get all the sporty bits from the go-fast version, including aggressive styling on the outside and a slightly engaging cabin.

    Hyundai New Elite i20 Right Front Three Quarter

    The new i20 is already quite an aggressive looking hatchback. With the N Line package, it gets an edgier front bumper with a beefier air dam flanking the cascading Hyundai grille. Combine it with the dual-tone paint job and it does make the European supermini instantly striking. Even at the back, there’s dual exhaust sticking out of the blacked-out diffuser. Lastly, the 17-inch multi-spoke wheels gel well with the overall stance of the i20 N Line.

    Hyundai New Elite i20 Dashboard

    On the inside, you get bucket seat for the starters. Apart from that, there’s a plethora of N Line badging scattered all around the cabin. Highlighting the sportier intentions is the red contrast stitching, N-specific steering wheel, metal pedals, and the leather N gear shift knob with red inserts. Rest of the cabin remains unchanged over the standard i20.

    Hyundai New Elite i20 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Engine-wise, the new i20 N Line will be available only with the 1.0-litre T-GDI engine making 120bhp. It does, however, get a slightly revised suspension, engine response, and exhaust sound to let you know that this is not a run-of-the-mill hatchback. It will also be paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for better fuel efficiency. What’s more, the turbo-petrol will also be available with the new iMT transmission.

    Hyundai New Elite i20 Front view

    Hyundai has stated that the i20 N Line will be going on sale across Europe before mid-2021. Indian debut of the new-gen i20 will soon take place in the Elite i20 guise. As for the N Line version, we can only hope that Hyundai offers it in India as well.

