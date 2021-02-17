CarWale
    New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 instrument console spied

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Second-gen Mahindra XUV500 to get a fully digital instrument console

    - The model is expected to arrive later this year

    Mahindra continues testing the next-gen XUV500 ahead of its launch that is expected to take later this year. A new set of spy images shared on the web reveal the instrument console of the updated version of the SUV.

    As seen in the spy images, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 gets a fully digital instrument cluster, with two digital pods showing the speedometer and tachometer. We can expect a MID in between, while the space inside the circular dial for the tachometer reveals the gear position indicator. Elsewhere, we can see a flat-bottom steering wheel with steering-mounted controls and a brushed aluminium insert, a large touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone dashboard, a manual hand-brake, and an engine-start-stop button.

    Exterior highlights of the new Mahindra XUV500 include new LED headlamps and fog lights, a new grille with vertical slats, multi-spoke alloy wheels, LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, shark-fin antenna, tail-gate mounted number plate recess, and rear bumper-mounted reflectors. Previous spy images also revealed that the model will get a panoramic sunroof, details and images of which are available here.

    Under the hood, the second-generation Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be powered by the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. A six-speed manual unit will be available as standard while an automatic unit will also be offered. An AWD unit cannot be ruled out at the moment either.

