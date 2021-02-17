Hyundai completes 25 years in India with 9 million unit sales

- Surpassed three million unit sales in CY 2020

- 1,60,237 SUVs sold in CY 2020

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is celebrating the completion of 25 years of its existence in the Indian automobile industry since it’s entry in the year 1996.

The South-Korean car manufacturer began its operations journey in September 1998 with the manufacturing facility at Irungattukkottai in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The first model to roll off the production line was the iconic ‘Santro’ followed by the i20 hatchback. By the CY 2020, Hyundai holds 17.4 per cent market share in the automobile market.

Another milestone that Hyundai has achieved is a total sales of nine million units in 25 years with an annual output of 7.5 lakh units. Presently, the brand has 1,154 sales and 1,298 service outlets in the country.

The year 2020 also witnessed Hyundai attaining the three million export milestone. Hyundai currently exports vehicles to 88 countries and 14 per cent of the cars manufactured are dispatched by eco-friendly railway route. To know more about it, click here.

Commenting on the occasion, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Envisioning India at the heart of global manufacturing and commerce, Hyundai began its journey with the country 25 years ago towards a mutual progress. Today, it gives us immense pride to have come this far together, developing a sustainable and thriving ecosystem leading to collective evolution of the Indian Automotive Industry. Under the aegis of our global vision ‘Progress for Humanity’ Hyundai Motor India will continue to drive excitement across the market through innovation in products and services. As a part of our commitment to the nation, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of society and communities ensuring the fruition of a brighter and greener future for the generation to come.”