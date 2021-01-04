New Mahindra XUV500 spied again; to get a panoramic sunroof

- 2021 Mahindra XUV500 could be launched later this year

- The model is expected to be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

Mahindra continues testing the second generation XUV500 ahead of its launch that is expected to take place later this year. New spy images give us a glimpse of the model’s exterior design and interiors, as well as a few significant features.

As seen in the spy images, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 test-mule features a panoramic sunroof, a feature that hints at the unit being a production-ready model. The images also reveal a new set of alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, multi-slat grille, sweptback headlamps, new LED taillights, and an integrated spoiler.

The spy images of the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 reveal the interior, which comes equipped with a flat-bottom steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, a fully-digital instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system, cup holders, a rotary knob, dual-tone interior theme, and beige seats.

Powertrain options on the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 could include 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. A six-speed manual unit will be standard while an automatic unit and AWD are expected to be offered as options.

