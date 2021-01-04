CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mahindra XUV500 spied again; to get a panoramic sunroof

    New Mahindra XUV500 spied again; to get a panoramic sunroof

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    24,898 Views
    New Mahindra XUV500 spied again; to get a panoramic sunroof

    - 2021 Mahindra XUV500 could be launched later this year

    - The model is expected to be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

    Mahindra continues testing the second generation XUV500 ahead of its launch that is expected to take place later this year. New spy images give us a glimpse of the model’s exterior design and interiors, as well as a few significant features.

    Mahindra New XUV500 Front View

    As seen in the spy images, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 test-mule features a panoramic sunroof, a feature that hints at the unit being a production-ready model. The images also reveal a new set of alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, multi-slat grille, sweptback headlamps, new LED taillights, and an integrated spoiler.

    Mahindra New XUV500 Rear View

    The spy images of the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 reveal the interior, which comes equipped with a flat-bottom steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, a fully-digital instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system, cup holders, a rotary knob, dual-tone interior theme, and beige seats.

    Mahindra New XUV500 Dashboard

    Powertrain options on the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 could include 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. A six-speed manual unit will be standard while an automatic unit and AWD are expected to be offered as options.

    Image Source

    Mahindra New XUV500 Image
    Mahindra New XUV500
    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Mahindra
    • New XUV500
    • Mahindra New XUV500
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 7.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 51.00 - 57.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 5th January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars