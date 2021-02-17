CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault Kiger accessories list detailed

    Renault Kiger accessories list detailed

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    901 Views
    Renault Kiger accessories list detailed

    Renault India launched its compact SUV – Kiger a few days back at an introductory price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). It is available with a choice of two petrol engines, six exterior shades, and four variants. To read more about the variants of the new Kiger, click here. The bookings for the SUV have also commenced for an amount of Rs 11,000. Now, if you are planning to buy the Kiger, Renault has listed out numerous accessories that can be availed across the dealerships. Let’s have a detailed look at it. 

    Renault Kiger Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    The Kiger surely has a stylish and muscular exterior design. A few elements like the tri-pod LEDs, floating roof design, and C-shaped LED taillamps are sure to grab some eyeballs. To enhance the look even more, one can opt to jazz up their purchase with several accessories packs – smart pack, smart+ pack, attractive pack, SUV pack, and essential pack.

    To begin with, the smart pack offers front parking sensors, trunk light, armrest console organiser, and a light for the luggage compartment. A more comprehensive smart+ pack includes additional features such as a wireless smartphone charger, air purifier, ambient lighting, and puddle lamps. 

    Renault Kiger Grille

    The attractive pack focuses on adding more bling to the exterior body with several chrome embellishments for the front grille, DRLs, window frame, ORVMs, tailgate, front and rear bumpers, and on the C-pillar. The essential pack can be had for adding more practicality and convenience to the car with a car cover, carpet mats, mud flaps, and bumper corner protector.

    Renault Kiger Wheel

    The SUV pack meanwhile, adds a more muscular look to the Kiger. It packs in front skid plates, rear trunk cladding, door scuttles, and side body cladding.

    The Kiger is available with two petrol engines. A 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine makes 70bhp and 96Nm of torque and can be had with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. There is also a slightly powerful 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine dishing out 99bhp and 160Nm torque paired with a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. To know the key highlights of the Kiger, click here.

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.45 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Renault
    • Renault Kiger
    • Kiger
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Renault Kiger Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.39 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.63 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.04 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.39 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.07 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.07 Lakh
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.45 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    All Renault-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd February 2021
    All Upcoming Cars