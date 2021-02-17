Renault Kiger accessories list detailed

Renault India launched its compact SUV – Kiger a few days back at an introductory price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). It is available with a choice of two petrol engines, six exterior shades, and four variants. To read more about the variants of the new Kiger, click here. The bookings for the SUV have also commenced for an amount of Rs 11,000. Now, if you are planning to buy the Kiger, Renault has listed out numerous accessories that can be availed across the dealerships. Let’s have a detailed look at it.

The Kiger surely has a stylish and muscular exterior design. A few elements like the tri-pod LEDs, floating roof design, and C-shaped LED taillamps are sure to grab some eyeballs. To enhance the look even more, one can opt to jazz up their purchase with several accessories packs – smart pack, smart+ pack, attractive pack, SUV pack, and essential pack.

To begin with, the smart pack offers front parking sensors, trunk light, armrest console organiser, and a light for the luggage compartment. A more comprehensive smart+ pack includes additional features such as a wireless smartphone charger, air purifier, ambient lighting, and puddle lamps.

The attractive pack focuses on adding more bling to the exterior body with several chrome embellishments for the front grille, DRLs, window frame, ORVMs, tailgate, front and rear bumpers, and on the C-pillar. The essential pack can be had for adding more practicality and convenience to the car with a car cover, carpet mats, mud flaps, and bumper corner protector.

The SUV pack meanwhile, adds a more muscular look to the Kiger. It packs in front skid plates, rear trunk cladding, door scuttles, and side body cladding.

The Kiger is available with two petrol engines. A 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine makes 70bhp and 96Nm of torque and can be had with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. There is also a slightly powerful 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine dishing out 99bhp and 160Nm torque paired with a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. To know the key highlights of the Kiger, click here.