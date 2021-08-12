MG Hector Shine variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 14.52 lakh

- The MG Hector Shine variant is positioned in between the Super and Smart variants

- The new variant gets a single-pane sunroof

MG Motor India has launched the Shine variant of the Hector SUV, with prices starting at Rs 14.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is slotted between the Super and Smart variants of the model.

Feature highlights of the MG Hector Shine variant include a single-pane sunroof, unlike the top variant that gets a panoramic sunroof. Lower variants of the model are not available with the option of a sunroof. The Hector Shine variant is available in a new colour known as Havana Grey.

Under the hood, the MG Hector Shine variant is available with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the MG Hector Shine variant (all prices, ex-showroom):

Hector Shine Petrol MT: Rs 14.52 lakh

Hector Shine Petrol CVT: Rs 15.72 lakh

Hector Shine Diesel MT: Rs 16.50 lakh