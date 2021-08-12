CarWale
    Pininfarina Battista teased in production guise; to debut at Monterey

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Pininfarina Battista teased in production guise; to debut at Monterey

    -         Done in black exposed carbon fibre and Iconica Blu interiors

    -         Premiere at The Quail and Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

    It’s been more than two years since we first saw the all-new Pininfarina Battista at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The pandemic hit soon after and the world turned upside down. But the Mahindra-owned Italian car design firm and coachbuilder was busy putting the Battista to its final stages of production. And the world premiere of their first hyper GT will take place at the Monterey Car Week starting 12 August.

    According to the teaser, the show car at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance will be done in distinctive black exposed carbon fibre bodywork sitting on gloss precision polished Impulso wheels. Made at the Cambiano atelier facility in Italy, the Battista Anniversario also features black sustainable luxury leather with Iconica Blu contrast stitching and quilted Pilota seats in Iconica Blu Alcantara.

    We know by now that the Battista has an output of 1,874bhp/2,300Nm from its all-electric drive. It's also a known fact that the Italian hyper GT is capable of hitting 0-100kmph in ridiculous sub-two seconds – faster than a Formula 1 race car. And the fact that it’s named after Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina himself, the founder of the Carrozzeria Pininfarina coachbuilding company established in 1930 is a tribute to its legacy.

    Just five examples of the Battista Anniversario will be made that will be showcased at the Monterey. But it will set the bar for the 150 Battista hyper GTs that are set to be produced for the global clientele. First vehicles are promised to be delivered to the customers later this year carrying a price tag of a whopping 2.2 million USD apiece. 

