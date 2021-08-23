Honda Cars India partners with Canara Bank to offer new finance schemes

- The new finance schemes will be offered across the model range of Honda cars

- Honda has been partnering with multiple banks to offer these schemes across the country

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has rolled out a host of finance schemes for its customers in collaboration with Canara Bank. The partnership facilitates customers to avail financing options and car loans from Canara Bank on the purchase of the Amaze, City, Jazz, and WR-V.

As a part of the partnership, the finance schemes will include concession in rate of interest to women buyers, maximum loan quantum; up to 90 per cent of the total value of the car inclusive of registration, life tax, and accessories, as well as the maximum repayment period of up to 84 months. Honda has been partnering with multiple banks to offer these schemes across the country with a focus on semi-urban to rural regions.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The partnership with Canara Bank is an extension of our efforts towards enabling easy and convenient financing solutions for our customers. We always endeavor to enhance customer experience right from the point of purchase through years of car ownership. We are confident that the tie-up with Canara Bank will help us meet the diverse finance requirement of our customers, especially during the upcoming festive season.