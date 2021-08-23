CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda Cars India partners with Canara Bank to offer new finance schemes

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,628 Views
    Honda Cars India partners with Canara Bank to offer new finance schemes

    - The new finance schemes will be offered across the model range of Honda cars

    - Honda has been partnering with multiple banks to offer these schemes across the country

    Honda Cars India (HCIL) has rolled out a host of finance schemes for its customers in collaboration with Canara Bank. The partnership facilitates customers to avail financing options and car loans from Canara Bank on the purchase of the Amaze, City, Jazz, and WR-V. 

    As a part of the partnership, the finance schemes will include concession in rate of interest to women buyers, maximum loan quantum; up to 90 per cent of the total value of the car inclusive of registration, life tax, and accessories, as well as the maximum repayment period of up to 84 months. Honda has been partnering with multiple banks to offer these schemes across the country with a focus on semi-urban to rural regions.

    Commenting on the occasion, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The partnership with Canara Bank is an extension of our efforts towards enabling easy and convenient financing solutions for our customers. We always endeavor to enhance customer experience right from the point of purchase through years of car ownership. We are confident that the tie-up with Canara Bank will help us meet the diverse finance requirement of our customers, especially during the upcoming festive season.

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG Astor’s technologically advanced features developed to suit Indian conditions
     Next 
    Hyundai i20 N Line spotted at dealerships ahead of official unveil

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Amaze Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Amaze Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.73 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.17 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.36 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.08 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.38 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.10 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.04 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Cars India partners with Canara Bank to offer new finance schemes