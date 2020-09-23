Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe launched in India at Rs 1.20 crore

- Powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine with electric auxiliary compressor

- The 4MATIC AWD system enables acceleration from 0-100kmph in 5.3 seconds

Mercedes-Benz has further expanded its product line in India with the launch of the GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe at Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom, all-India). Along with striking AMG design highlights, the GLE 53 AMG 4 MATIC Plus additionally offers multiple drive modes and 4MATIC+ all-wheel drivetrain.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG 53 4MATIC Plus Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo, six-cylinder engine with a starter-alternator producing 429bhp and 520Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a nine-speed AMG Speedshift Torque-Clutch transmission (TCT) that powers the 4MATIC AWD system. The GLE53 4MATIC Plus accelerates from zero to 100kmph in just 5.3 seconds and achieves an electronically limited speed of 250kmph.

The EQ Boost starter generator is a key component of the 48V system and not only serves as an alternator, but is also responsible for hybrid functions. This allows fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology. For the first time, the EQ Boost starter-alternator is also responsible for idle speed control. The hybrid functions include boost with 21bhp of output and 250 Nm of torque, energy recovery, shifting of the load point, gliding mode and smooth restarting of the engine with the start/stop function.

To distinguish it from the regular GLE, it gets the AMG-specific radiator grille with 15 vertical chromed strips. The front splitter is also silver chrome-plated. The wheel arches are also in the same colour and it gets 20-inch light alloy wheels with AMG lettering as standard. There are seven rim variants optionally available from 20 to 22-inch.

As for the interior, the GLE53 4MATIC Plus Coupe features the characteristic red colour accents. This starts with the seats, fitted as standard with covers in ARTICO / microfibre DINAMICA man-made leather in black with red contrasting topstitching. They not only offer optimal lateral support, but also have an AMG-specific design and ‘AMG’ badge in the front seat backrest. The top part of the instrument panel is covered in ARTICO man-made leather. The black roof liner and the trim elements in aluminium brushed with light longitudinal grain underscore its sporty appearance.