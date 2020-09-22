Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe to be launched in India tomorrow

- Bookings for the Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe commenced last week

- The model is powered by a 435bhp 3.0-litre petrol engine

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch a new model in India tomorrow, known as the GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe. The model will replace the outgoing version of the GLE AMG, which was available in the 43 AMG guise, while also being the first 53 AMG model to be introduced in the country. Bookings for the GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe began last week.

Exterior highlights of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe include the signature Panamericana grille with vertical slats, LED headlamps, LED tail lights, and 20-inch AMG-spec alloy wheels. Inside, the model will be offered with a range of features such as a dual-tone interior theme,flat-bottom steering wheel, carbon fibre inserts, aluminium pedals, three-spoke steering wheel, drive modes, fully digital instrument console, and AMG inserts on various elements.

Propelling the new Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 435bhp and 520Nm of torque, paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer is an EQ boost starter-alternator system that produces an additional 22bhp and 250Nm of torque, as well as the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.3 seconds, all the way up to an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph. Once launched, the GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe will rival the likes of the BMW X6M.