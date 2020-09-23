CarWale
    Honda Cars India introduces virtual showroom experience

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Honda virtual showroom features technical data, features, and design highlights of each model

    - The website also offers variant comparison and a colouriser option

    Honda Cars India has launched its virtual showroom as a part of the company’s digital plans to move closer to customers. This platform will enable customers to discover and engage with Honda’s entire model range from the comfort of their homes. 

    The virtual showroom can be accessed through computer and smartphone browsers where customers can browse and explore the design, features, and technical details available for each product. Bringing the showroom straight to the customers' homes, it allows the customers to interact with each and every vehicle the same way they would do at any of Honda’s physical showrooms.

    The Virtual Showroom offers a range of clickable hotspots and feature explanation videos to give information about the exterior and interior aspects of the car. It also allows customers to visualise the effects of the headlamp, fog lamp, tail lamp, and even the sunroof. A few other feature highlights include the variant comparison option to understand the best suitable variant and a colouriser option to view the car's colour from different angles.

    Talking about the initiative, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “With this initiative, we have brought the experience of a real Honda showroom in a virtual form to our customers so that they can digitally explore and experience the features of their favorite Honda cars on the go and also from the comfort of their homes in a convenient manner. In an age where digitisation has become a defining force in human lives and there is an increasing trend of customers opting for the online car-buying journey, our aim is to give them an up, close, and personal experience of brand Honda through a digital platform right from exploration till they drive our vehicles.”

    Honda
    Amaze
    ₹ 6.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
