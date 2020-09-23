Toyota Urban Cruiser: Variants explained

The Toyota Urban Cruiser was launched earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is available with a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic unit. The MT and AT variants return a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.03kmpl and 18.76kmpl respectively.
The new Toyota Urban Cruiser is offered in nine colours that include Sunny White, Suave Silver, Iconic Grey, Rustic Brown, Spunky Blue, Groovy Orange, Rustic Brown with Sizzling Black Roof, Groovy Orange with Sizzling Black Roof, and Spunky Blue with Sizzling Black Roof. The model is available in three trims that include Mid, High, and Premium. The following are the trim-wise features of the Toyota Urban Cruiser.
Urban Cruiser Mid (MT: Rs 8.40 lakh, AT: Rs 9.80 lakh)
LED projector headlamps
LED tail lights
Two slat front grille with chrome and grey finish
Steel wheels with full wheel covers
Dual-tone interior theme
Automatic climate control
Engine start-stop button
2-DIN music system
Steering mounted controls
Rear spoiler with high mounted stop lamp
Body-coloured ORVMs
ORVM mounted turn indicators
Black roof rails
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Speed-sensing door locks
Rear defogger
Driver and co-passenger seat-belt reminder system
Reverse parking sensors
High-speed warning system
Four speakers
Tilt-adjustable steering
Remote keyless entry
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Dual-tone interior with dark-brown fabric seats
Hill-hold control (AT only)
Urban Cruiser High (MT: Rs 9.15 lakh, AT: Rs 10.65 lakh)
Black alloy wheels
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Cruise control
Gunmetal Grey roof rails
Rear washer and wiper
Two tweeters
Height adjustable driver seat
60:40 split rear seats
Rear-centre arm-rest with cup holders
Urban Cruiser Premium (MT: Rs 9.80 lakh, AT: Rs 11.30 lakh)
Diamond-cut alloy wheels
LED fog lights
Dual-tone paint job
Rain-sensing wipers
Auto-dimming IRVM
Reverse parking camera
Automatic headlamps
Height adjustable seat-belts
Front sliding arm-rest with storage
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Auto folding ORVMs
Glove box with cooling function