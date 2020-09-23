Toyota Urban Cruiser: Variants explained

The Toyota Urban Cruiser was launched earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is available with a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic unit. The MT and AT variants return a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.03kmpl and 18.76kmpl respectively.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser is offered in nine colours that include Sunny White, Suave Silver, Iconic Grey, Rustic Brown, Spunky Blue, Groovy Orange, Rustic Brown with Sizzling Black Roof, Groovy Orange with Sizzling Black Roof, and Spunky Blue with Sizzling Black Roof. The model is available in three trims that include Mid, High, and Premium. The following are the trim-wise features of the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Urban Cruiser Mid (MT: Rs 8.40 lakh, AT: Rs 9.80 lakh)

LED projector headlamps

LED tail lights

Two slat front grille with chrome and grey finish

Steel wheels with full wheel covers

Dual-tone interior theme

Automatic climate control

Engine start-stop button

2-DIN music system

Steering mounted controls

Rear spoiler with high mounted stop lamp

Body-coloured ORVMs

ORVM mounted turn indicators

Black roof rails

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Speed-sensing door locks

Rear defogger

Driver and co-passenger seat-belt reminder system

Reverse parking sensors

High-speed warning system

Four speakers

Tilt-adjustable steering

Remote keyless entry

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Dual-tone interior with dark-brown fabric seats

Hill-hold control (AT only)

Urban Cruiser High (MT: Rs 9.15 lakh, AT: Rs 10.65 lakh)

Black alloy wheels

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Cruise control

Gunmetal Grey roof rails

Rear washer and wiper

Two tweeters

Height adjustable driver seat

60:40 split rear seats

Rear-centre arm-rest with cup holders

Urban Cruiser Premium (MT: Rs 9.80 lakh, AT: Rs 11.30 lakh)

Diamond-cut alloy wheels

LED fog lights

Dual-tone paint job

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto-dimming IRVM

Reverse parking camera

Automatic headlamps

Height adjustable seat-belts

Front sliding arm-rest with storage

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Auto folding ORVMs

Glove box with cooling function