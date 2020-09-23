Toyota Urban Cruiser: Variants explained

CarWale
    Aditya Nadkarni

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser was launched earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is available with a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic unit. The MT and AT variants return a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.03kmpl and 18.76kmpl respectively.

    The new Toyota Urban Cruiser is offered in nine colours that include Sunny White, Suave Silver, Iconic Grey, Rustic Brown, Spunky Blue, Groovy Orange, Rustic Brown with Sizzling Black Roof, Groovy Orange with Sizzling Black Roof, and Spunky Blue with Sizzling Black Roof. The model is available in three trims that include Mid, High, and Premium. The following are the trim-wise features of the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

    Urban Cruiser Mid (MT: Rs 8.40 lakh, AT: Rs 9.80 lakh)

    LED projector headlamps

    LED tail lights

    Two slat front grille with chrome and grey finish

    Steel wheels with full wheel covers

    Dual-tone interior theme

    Automatic climate control

    Engine start-stop button

    2-DIN music system

    Steering mounted controls

    Rear spoiler with high mounted stop lamp

    Body-coloured ORVMs

    ORVM mounted turn indicators

    Black roof rails

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Speed-sensing door locks

    Rear defogger

    Driver and co-passenger seat-belt reminder system

    Reverse parking sensors

    High-speed warning system

    Four speakers

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Remote keyless entry

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Dual-tone interior with dark-brown fabric seats

    Engine start-stop button

    Hill-hold control (AT only)

    Urban Cruiser High (MT: Rs 9.15 lakh, AT: Rs 10.65 lakh)

    Black alloy wheels

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Cruise control

    Gunmetal Grey roof rails

    Rear washer and wiper

    Two tweeters

    Height adjustable driver seat

    60:40 split rear seats

    Rear-centre arm-rest with cup holders

    Urban Cruiser Premium (MT: Rs 9.80 lakh, AT: Rs 11.30 lakh)

    Diamond-cut alloy wheels

    LED fog lights

    Dual-tone paint job

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Reverse parking camera

    Automatic headlamps

    Height adjustable seat-belts

    Front sliding arm-rest with storage

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Auto folding ORVMs

    Glove box with cooling function

