    Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 4MATIC Plus to be launched in India on 23 September

    Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 4MATIC Plus to be launched in India on 23 September

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 4MATIC Plus to be launched in India on 23 September

    -First model from the 53 families for the Indian car market

    -Bookings open from 8 September

    Mercedes-Benz will launch the GLE 53 AMG coupe SUV for the Indian car market on 23 September. Bookings for the coupe SUV will start from 8 September (11.00 am onwards) and it will be the first vehicle from 53 families of vehicles in the AMG line up.

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Right Rear Three Quarter

    Putting the 53 in GLE 53 AMG is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine with a starter-alternator producing 435bhp/520Nm. You get 4MATIC AWD system and a nine-speed AMG speed shift transmission. The starter-alternator system adds another 22bhp/250Nm in short bursts and also feeds the 48-volt onboard electrical system. You get a 0-100kmph time of 5.3-seconds and a top speed (electronically limited) of 250kmph.

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Steering Wheel

      In terms of external appearance, the GLE 53 AMG looks like an E53 AMG on stilts sporting the AMG spec grille, wheels and badging. Inside, its standard Mercedes fare in terms of layout and design but with AMG specific touches like the seats, steering wheel, pedals and carbon fibre inserts in the dashboard and doors. This is, of course, a Mercedes-Benz SUV so it is all luxury inside with multi-zone climate control, seat memory function, leather upholstery with Alcantara inserts. It’s expected to be priced close to a crore of rupees and will compete with the like of the BMW X6M and the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT.

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 87.14 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 93.92 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 87.82 Lakh
    Pune₹ 90.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 89.71 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 81.50 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 89.95 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 82.15 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 82.98 Lakh
