    Toyota Yaris Black limited edition revealed ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,413 Views
    Toyota Yaris Black limited edition revealed ahead of launch

    - Toyota Yaris Black limited edition receives feature updates

    -The model is expected to be powered by the same 106bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has unveiled a limited edition version of the Yaris, known as the Yaris Black. The model receives a black paint job and feature additions over the standard model and is likely to be launched soon.

    Exterior updates to the Toyota Yaris limited edition Black include a black paint job, headlamp garnish, and tail light garnish. Also on offer are new dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the model features door edge lighting and a black decal placed vertically on all seats.

    Toyota Yaris Front view

    Engine specifications are likely to remain unchanged. The Toyota Yaris is currently powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 106bhp and 140Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. Toyota is expected to reveal the prices of the Yaris Black limited edition soon.

    Toyota
    Yaris
    Toyota Yaris
    Loading...

    Popular Videos

