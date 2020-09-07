Discounts up to Rs 80,000 on Tata Harrier, Tiago, and Nexon in September 2020

A few Tata Motors dealerships are offering a slew of discounts across all the models this month. Customers can take benefits of these discounts which are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The Tata Harrier Dark edition is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. All the other variants of the compact SUV are offered with an additional cash discount of Rs 25,000. All variants of the Nexon can be availed with a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 while the diesel variants are available with an additional exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Discounts on the Tata Tiago include a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 7,000. The Tigor is offered with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each, as well as a corporate discount of up to Rs 7,000. There are no offers on the Altroz or Nexon EV.