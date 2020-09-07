CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Hector special anniversary edition prices start at Rs 13.63 lakh

    MG Hector special anniversary edition prices start at Rs 13.63 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,993 Views
    MG Hector special anniversary edition prices start at Rs 13.63 lakh

    - MG Hector special anniversary edition is available in petrol and diesel variants

    - The new special edition model is offered exclusively in the Super trim

    MG Motor India has silently introduced the special anniversary edition of the Hector, with prices starting at Rs 13.63 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is available only in the Super trim, with the petrol and diesel variants priced at Rs 13.63 lakh and Rs 14.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India), respectively.

    MG Hector Right Front Three Quarter

    While the prices of the MG Hector special anniversary edition are the same as that of the Super trim it is based on, the model receives additional features in the form of a wireless mobile charger, air purifier, and a Medklinn certified anti-virus in-car device. The exterior design of the model remains unchanged.

    Powertrain options on the MG Hector special anniversary edition include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque while the latter produces 169bhp and 350Nm of torque. Both engines are paired to a six-speed manual transmission.

    • MG
    • MG Hector
    • Hector
    • Hector Super 2.0 Diesel
    • Hector Super 1.5 Petrol
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.17 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.04 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.96 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.43 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.30 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.56 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.30 Lakh
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 12.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 18th September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars