MG Hector special anniversary edition prices start at Rs 13.63 lakh

MG Motor India has silently introduced the special anniversary edition of the Hector, with prices starting at Rs 13.63 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is available only in the Super trim, with the petrol and diesel variants priced at Rs 13.63 lakh and Rs 14.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India), respectively.

While the prices of the MG Hector special anniversary edition are the same as that of the Super trim it is based on, the model receives additional features in the form of a wireless mobile charger, air purifier, and a Medklinn certified anti-virus in-car device. The exterior design of the model remains unchanged.

Powertrain options on the MG Hector special anniversary edition include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque while the latter produces 169bhp and 350Nm of torque. Both engines are paired to a six-speed manual transmission.