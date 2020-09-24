Maruti Suzuki Subscribe launched in Delhi, NCR, and Bengaluru

- Maruti Suzuki Subscribe includes vehicles from the Arena and Nexa range of products

- Customers can choose from white number plate or black number plate with all India permit

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, a vehicle subscription program by the manufacturer, has been introduced in Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram), and Bengaluru. The program allows a customer to use a new car without actually owning it and paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that covers maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.

The company has teamed up with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services India to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for these cities. Customers can choose to subscribe to a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from Arena dealerships and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from Nexa dealerships.

The customers can select duration ranging from 12 months to 48 months and pay a monthly subscription charge starting at Rs 14,463 for the Swift Lxi variant in Delhi for a tenure of 48 months. This subscription is all-inclusive and covers expenses like maintenance, zero-dep insurance, and 24x7 roadside assistance. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to upgrade the vehicle, extend, or buy the car at the market price. Customers can opt for the car in a white number plate (registered in the name of the customer) or black number plate (registered in the name of Orix). Orix will take care of vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage, and road-side assistance through Maruti Suzuki’s dealer channel.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The vehicle subscription market is new to India and as such offers huge untapped potential. Globally, the penetration of such leasing program varies between 5 per cent and 30 per cent. The comprehensive Maruti Suzuki Subscribe initiative offers customers multiple advantages and peace of mind from the botheration of maintenance costs and insurance renewal. The program is especially focused to bring convenience to the individual customers. Besides the flexibility of tenure, it offers nil down payment and includes registration costs, insurance, and renewal as well as routine maintenance. Additionally, the roadside assistance service brings total peace of mind to the customers. Progressively we aim to offer Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next two to three years.”