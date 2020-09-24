MG Gloster technical specifications and features revealed; bookings open

- MG Gloster to offer 71 connected car features

- The model will be powered by a 215bhp 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine

MG Motor India has revealed the technical specifications, features, and details of the Gloster full-size SUV ahead of its launch that will take place during the festive season this year. The model will come equipped with more than 71 connected car features. Bookings for the Gloster have commenced today for an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Dimension wise, the MG Gloster measures 4,985mm in length, 1,926mm in width, and 1,867mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,950mm. A few other technical aspects of the SUV include a 75 litre fuel tank, disc brakes on all four corners, dual helix independent suspension at the front, and a five-link integral suspension at the rear. The model rides on 255/55 section tyres wrapped around the 19-inch alloy wheels. The SUV will come in four colours known as Agate Red, Metal Black, Metal Ash, and Warm White.

Powertrain options on the new MG Gloster are limited to a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine that produces 215bhp at 4,000rpm and 480Nm of torque between 1,500-2,400rpm. This engine is paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer is a four-wheel-drive system with a terrain selection system.

The upcoming MG Gloster will come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that includes features such as adaptive cruise control, an auto park assist, lane departure warning, front collision warning system, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot detection. On the outside, the model features all-LED lighting, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, ORVM with puddle lamps, chrome finished twin exhaust pipes, a 360-degree camera, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, as well as electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with memory function.

Inside, the MG Gloster will receive an electric parking brake with auto-hold, rear defogger, brown colour interior theme with diamond stitch pattern, leather seats, a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, iSmart connectivity with 71 features, eight-inch MID, 64 colour ambient lighting, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, three-zone climate control, a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat and an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, ventilated front seats, drive modes (Auto, Eco, Sport, Mud, Sand, Rock, Snow), wireless charging, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, front arm-rest with storage, captain seats for the second row, second-row arm-rest, and a powered tail-gate.

The rival to the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour gets safety features in the form of dual front, side, and curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, driver fatigue reminder system, speed sensing auto door lock, speed alert system, driver and co-passenger seat-belt reminder, TPMS, ESP, TCS, HAS, HDC, and ABS with EBD and brake assist.