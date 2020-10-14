CarWale
    • Honda Amaze Special Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 7 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Honda Amaze Special Edition is available in four trims

    - The model is based on the S trim and gets visual updates and feature additions

    Honda Cars India has introduced a Special Edition for the Amaze sedan to mark the beginning of the festive season. Prices for the model, which is available in four trims, starts at Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

    Based on the S trim, the Honda Amaze Special Edition features new body graphics as well as a special edition logo and badging on the outside. The interior of the model is equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sliding arm-rest, and new seat covers.

    Engine options on the new Honda Amaze Special edition include a 1.2-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The former produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque while the latter produces 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while a CVT unit is offered as an option.

    Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “We are extremely delighted to offer the Special Edition of Amaze ahead of the festive season. The Amaze S Grade is one of the highest-selling grades of the model. With the inclusion of smart new features in the Special Edition based on S Grade, the overall package has a freshness at a very attractive price. We are confident that this Special Edition will be well received by our customers for the enhanced value it offers.” 

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Honda Amaze Special Edition (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

    Amaze Special Edition Petrol MT: Rs 7 lakh

    Amaze Special Edition Petrol CVT: Rs 7.90 lakh

    Amaze Special Edition Diesel MT: Rs 8.30 lakh

    Amaze Special Edition Diesel CVT: Rs 9.10 lakh

