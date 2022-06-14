Citroen C3 First Drive Review to go live tomorrow

- First drive review to go live at 12 pm tomorrow

- To be available in two petrol powertrain options: 1.2-litre NA and 1.2-litre Turbo

The French automaker, Citroen recently revealed its second product for India, the C3. The new model is due for India launch on 20 July, while its pre-bookings will open on 1 July. The Citroen C3 will be available in two variants Live and Feel. To learn more about the variant-wise features, click here. Further, the feature list and the specifications are already known to us and you can read about them in detail here. At 12.00 pm tomorrow our first-drive review shall elaborate and provide more details on how it is to drive and what the space is like.

In terms of dimensions, the Citroen C3 measures 3,981mm in length, 1,733mm in width, and 1,586mm in height. The wheelbase will be rated at 2,540mm. The vehicle will be available in four mono-tone and six dual-tone colours including Polar White, Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, Polar White with Zesty Orange roof, Platinum Grey with Zesty orange roof, Polar White with Platinum Grey roof, Steel Grey with Zesty Orange roof, Zesty Orange with Platinum Grey roof, and Steel Grey with Platinum Grey roof. To take a closer look at the vehicle and read the first look, click here.

Mechanically, the Citroen C3 will be available in two petrol engine options. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit with a six-speed manual transmission produces 109bhp and 190Nm of torque.